No current plans to close schools, move classes online after spring break, DOE says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are no current plans to close schools or move classes online after spring break, according to the Hawaii Department of Education.

“The Department understands that the decision to close schools would be made only after serious consideration due to its far-reaching impacts and tremendous community disruption,” said the HIDOE in a statement.

The HIDOE also adds that if school closures are necessary, they will be a part of a “coordinated effort with the Governor’s Office and other state, public and private partners under the guidance of the Hawaii Department of Health.”

Officials assured that they will provide as much advance notice as possible so that families can make the necessary preparations.

“The Department has been working on continuity of education contingency plans since the beginning of this situation. There are numerous factors to consider when it comes to taking classes online for our public schools like serving students with special needs, those without internet connection or devices at home, and impacts to our employees (i.e. union contracts).”

The HIDOE highlighted the issue of school closures and referenced a Washington Post article where a public health officials said:

“We closed schools during H1N1, and we saw tremendous community disruption. Parents had to stay home from work who needed to be at work. It affected our health-care workforce as well. Many nurses were pulled out to care for their children. We found that the children gathered elsewhere when we weren’t allowing them to go to school. They went to the mall. So there are questions about the effectiveness in the practical sense and there are also serious considerations around the negative impacts of school closures on parents and the communities in general.”

For HIDOE COVID-19 updates and information about what the Department has done so far to prepare, visit www.hawaiipublicschools.org.