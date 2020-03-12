NBA announces it will suspend season until further notice due to COVID-19 pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON) — The NBA announced that it is suspending the remainder of the season until further notice.

The announcement came shortly after the game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was called off minutes before tip-off; Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days ago, Gobert jokingly touched several microphones in a post-game interview; he did not yet know he had contracted the virus.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” said the league in an official statement.

The season was scheduled to end on April 15th, with the playoffs starting three days later on the 18th. No word yet on how long the suspension will last, or how it could affect the playoffs.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information emerges.