More triage centers to screen for COVID-19 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earlier this week, the health department started a surveillance testing program, in which 31 random samples were taken.

Officials say, all came back negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile health officials are asking families to minimize their risk over spring break by avoiding large crowds and unnecessary travel.

It is not recommending public schools close at this time.

And more triage centers will screen for COVID-19 across the state.

At the Queens Medical Center, there is a large yellow tent with a COVID-19 screening center that opened yesterday to take the burden of testing off of emergency rooms. It’s something that may happen at almost all hospitals statewide in the next week.

“There is a roll out over the next few days and week across the state of screening clinics for COVID-19,” said Hilton Raethel, Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“One of the reasons why the health department is so excited about the screening is because it will take a lot of pressure off of the emergency rooms,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, state Department of Health director. “Emergency rooms are critically needed for people who need to go to emergency rooms. Right now they’re getting slammed by individuals who want to be tested for COVID-19.”

The screening areas will be collecting samples to be tested.

Right now there are only two places in the state that can test for COVID-19. Those are the state lab and Tripler Army Medical Center.

The department of health says that in the next two weeks additional locations in the state will have the capability to test for coronavirus reducing the wait time for results from a week to 24 hours.

The clinics still require a physicians referral to qualify to be tested.

Official say it’s crucial that people avoid gathering in large groups.

Many have expressed concerns about school and whether or not it will be canceled

Anderson said there are no plans to cancel school right now

“We are however recommending events be postponed or canceled at the schools,” said Anderson. “Typically all the large events and gatherings which we all have come to enjoy are probably going to be canceled in the near future. I’m talking about graduations and proms and all the other gatherings at least for the next month or so.”