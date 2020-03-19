Molokai residents protest at airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Molokai on March 18 dozens gathered outside the airport with signs urging visitors to go away.

So far, Molokai does not have any cases of COVID-19 and residents want to keep it that way.

“We’re here today to exercise our right and our voices to ask tourists and people who are not from here to please stay home,” said Molokai resident Zhantell Lindo.

“We’re telling the airline industry, we do not want anymore tourists coming to molokai because tourism at this time is a threat to the health of our island,” said Molokai resident Walter Ritte.

On Wednesday, Mar. 18, the Hawaii Tourism Authority told us it’s placed it’s marketing efforts for the state on pause for now.