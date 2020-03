HONOLULU (KHON2) — MGM Resorts says that it’s shutting down all of its Las Vegas properties on Tuesday, March 17.

In a statement, the company says it plans to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

The announcement comes after several employees tested positive for COVID-19, including a worker at the Luxor.

MGM operates a number of hotels on the strip, including Aria, Luxor, Bellagio and Mandalay Bay.