HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several employees with MGM Resorts International tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, according to company President and COO Bill Hornbuckle.
“This is a challenging time and it has been an especially difficult week,” Hornbuckle said in a letter to staff, who adds that the company is expecting that there will be more cases in the coming days. “Their co-workers and those individuals who have had close prolonged contact have been notified.”
Hornbuckle says that the company is working with health officials to address the cases.
Company officials are also recommending that all corporate employees whose teams are able to do so work from home beginning next week.
“Business demand has decreased significantly. In response, we will temporarily close MGM Northfield Park tonight and have suspended operations of all nightclubs and day clubs.”
The company’s spas and salons will suspend operations as of Monday. Also, on Monday, about 150 food and beverage outlets will close, with more closing on a rolling basis.
Hornbuckle says that some areas of business operations have already begun layoffs in areas most impacted by the slowdown.
- MGM Resorts International suspends spas, salons, clubs
