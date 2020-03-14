MGM Resorts International suspends spas, salons, clubs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: An exterior view shows Bellagio Resort & Casino (L) and Caesars Palace on October 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International and real estate firm Blackstone announced on Tuesday that they had reached a deal for MGM to sell Bellagio to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for USD 4.25 billion by the end of the year. As part of the deal, the trust will lease it back to a subsidiary of MGM for an initial annual rent of USD 245 million, and MGM will also retain a 5% ownership stake in the property. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several employees with MGM Resorts International tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, according to company President and COO Bill Hornbuckle.

“This is a challenging time and it has been an especially difficult week,” Hornbuckle said in a letter to staff, who adds that the company is expecting that there will be more cases in the coming days. “Their co-workers and those individuals who have had close prolonged contact have been notified.”

Hornbuckle says that the company is working with health officials to address the cases.

Company officials are also recommending that all corporate employees whose teams are able to do so work from home beginning next week.

“Business demand has decreased significantly. In response, we will temporarily close MGM Northfield Park tonight and have suspended operations of all nightclubs and day clubs.”

The company’s spas and salons will suspend operations as of Monday. Also, on Monday, about 150 food and beverage outlets will close, with more closing on a rolling basis.

Hornbuckle says that some areas of business operations have already begun layoffs in areas most impacted by the slowdown.