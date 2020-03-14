Merrie Monarch craft vendors looking at options to bounce back

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hundreds of vendors gather ever year for the Merrie Monarch craft fair. Now, they’ll have to wait due to the cancellation of the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Merrie Monarch is pretty much our livelihood,” said Regina Miller owner of Simply Sisters. “It’s the heart and soul of Hilo, it’s definitely going to be a hardship I think but we are resilient and Hilo is just a town that recovers from misfortunes and challenges.”

Miller, owner of Simply Sisters, has been a craft vendor for the last 10 years and creates lines specifically for Merrie Monarch.

“We’ve never had anything like this happen and especially for our biggest event ever that we have planned for many many months. Now we just have to regroup and try to figure out our next steps. We do understand the cancellation and Aunty Luana made the right decision.”

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says he’ll work to find a way to help craft vendors make up the loss. A possibility is holding another event later this year.

Meanwhile, some vendors are weighing out options to help fellow businesses.

“Probably we will try to go online and maybe just do a local pop-up. We do have a boutique however, so we probably will invite vendors that don’t have stores to come in and share their products and try to sell as well.”

Craft fair organizers are also figuring out a plan to help with the financial loss the vendors will suffer from.

“We plan to refund everyone’s money but we have some other options we want to offer them as well,” said Nelson Makua, organizer of the Merrie Monarch Craft Fair.