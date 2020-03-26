Mauna Loa donates 6,600 disposable masks to Hilo Medical Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa macadamia nut company shared plenty of aloha Wednesday with the delivery of much-needed disposable masks to Hilo Medical Center. Hilo Plant Manager Tony Pastrama paid Hilo Medical Center a visit yesterday morning to drop off 6,600 disposable masks for the hospital’s medical staff. The masks were discovered as part of a “Pandemic Kit” the plant had in its storage facilities.

As the number of COVID19 patients continue to rise, healthcare professionals are facing a vast shortage of masks, leaving them more susceptible to illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has gone as far as to advise healthcare workers to find other means to protect themselves via bandanas or scarves in lieu of the now-scarce masks.

With this in mind, the team at Mauna Loa reached out to Hilo Medical Center immediately and devised a plan to get the masks in the right hands as soon as possible.

“During these hard times, we all have to work together and help in whatever way we can,” says Ed Schultz, President and CEO of Hawaiian Host Group (Mauna Loa’s parent company). “These emergency kits are here for a reason, and we’re just glad to be able to do our part for our community.”