Maui Ocean Center temporarily closes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Ocean Center will temporarily close to the public on March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ocean Center will continue to give uninterrupted care to its marine animals. Its system, designed with failsafe to withstand natural disasters, will not be impacted by the closure.

Since the onset of COVID-19, we have enhanced our high standard of sanitation and will continue to do so through the closure period. We are deep cleaning our facilities, practicing healthy habits, and following the guidelines set by government authorities to provide our team members with a safe and sanitized workplace.

For the latest Aquarium updates, visit mauioceancenter.com or email info@mauioceancenter.com.