Maui Mayor announces a similar stay at home, work from home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced a “stay at home and work from home” order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

This will go into effect on Wednesday, March 25, at 12:01 a.m. through April 30.

“The health and safety of our community has always been my top priority and I believe we need to take bold actions if we are to stop the spread of this virus,” Mayor Victorino said. “I am ordering all our residents to stay at home and our visitors to stay in their rooms as much as possible. Critical services and operations will continue, and everyone will still be able to get groceries and essential supplies.

Stay at home or place of lodging except for “essential activities,” “essential businesses” or “government operations”

Where possible, County of Maui departments will employ telework and other methods to provide distancing, while ensuring continuity of services

No public or private gatherings outside the home

Essential Activities include: Essential to maintain health and safety, like getting medicine or seeing a doctor Getting food, pet food, and supplies necessary for staying at home Doing a solitary outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking, or running Performing work to operate an essential business or essential government function (defined below) Caring for a family member in another household Caring for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel limited to essential activities or operation of essential business or essential government function.

Government and Private Services or Businesses May Remain OPEN

First responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, law enforcement and County of Maui personnel

Healthcare operations, including home health workers

Essential infrastructure, including operation of public transportation and utilities

Grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores

Businesses that provide necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities

Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities

Gas stations, auto repair facilities, and auto supply stores

Financial institutions

Refuse collection

Hardware, lumber, and building materials stores

Maintenance service providers, like plumbers, electricians, exterminators necessary to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and businesses

Laundromats and laundry service providers

Businesses that primarily ship or deliver groceries, food and goods

Childcare facilities that enable essential employees to go to work

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media

Construction and maintenance, public and private

Agricultural operations

Businesses that supply other essential business with support or supplies necessary to operate

Business conducting legally mandated activities

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals, including animal shelters, rescues, kennels, and adoption facilities

Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, and related services, provided, the services provided must comply with Social Distancing Requirements at all times reasonably possible

Public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for distance learning and essential functions

Public and Private Facilities and Businesses Required to CLOSE

All businesses not listed as “essential businesses”

Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to provide takeout and delivery service

Bars, nightclubs, theaters, public gathering venues, and tourist attractions

Gyms, recreation facilities, and other places of public gathering, regardless of size

County parks, golf course and beach parks are ordered closed

Businesses needed to support essential governmental or essential business functions

Don’t listen and you can face a fine up to $5,000, up to a year in prison, or both.

“Decisive action is needed to stem the spread of COVID-19 and protect our healthcare resources, our hospital beds, respirators and the health and safety of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals,” Mayor Victorino said. “I humbly ask all of us to do our part to flatten the curve and come together as a community.”

For more information, visit the County of Maui’s website.