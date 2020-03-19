Maui Humane Society temporarily closes

This photo taken on September 2, 2019 shows China’s first cloned kitten called Garlic at the Chinese company Sinogene, a pet cloning outfit which has cloned more than 40 pet dogs since 2017, in Beijing. – To clone a dog costs a hefty 380,000 yuan (53,000 USD) and 250,000 yuan (35,000 USD) for a cat. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Effective Thursday, March 19th, the Maui Humane Society (MHS) will temporarily close its door to the public and suspend low priority functions until further notice.

Limited services will be offered to the public by appointment only. This includes animal surrenders, adoptions and lost/found services. Appointments can be made by calling (808) 877-3680 ext. 3 between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a complete list of all programs and services affected by this closure, visit the Maui Humane Society website at www.mauihumanesociety.org.

Maui Humane Society Enforcement officers will continue to provide 24 hour service to answer high priority and emergency calls. Those calls include injured or sick and stray animals, cruelty and neglect complaints, bite complaints, dangerous and aggressive dog complaints, and more.

MHS is asking that the public to suspend calling MHS to report low priority/non-emergency activity including non-aggressive stray animal pick-up, leash law and licensing complaints, barking and nuisance complaints.

MHS will also be temporarily suspending all spay/neuter services for owned animals. If a customer has a previously scheduled appointment for their pet between March 23 and mid-April, that appointment is canceled and they will be waitlisted for a future appointment. Owners will be given priority when the spay/neuter clinic opens again.

All spay/neuter surgeries scheduled now through Friday, March 20 are still happening. Additionally, all TNR (Trap/Neuter/Release) surgeries for community (feral) cats will not be affected and all previously scheduled appointments will be honored.

To donate or for more information about Maui Humane Society, visit the Maui Humane Society website at www.mauihumanesociety.org or call (808) 877-3680.

The changes listed above are as of Wednesday, March 18 however based on the uncertainty surrounding this issue, circumstances may change and other services/programs may change without notice.