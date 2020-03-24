The Hawaii State Department of Health has confirmed a Maui health system employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

This individual is in good condition and is isolated to prevent the spread of infection to others.

Maui Health is handling this case with the utmost respect to privacy, while also working closely with the DOH to ensure that patients, employees, family, friends, and anyone who has been in close contact are screened. Please understand that out of respect for this individual’s privacy, additional details about this case will not be shared publicly.

Maui Health has been taking proactive steps to reduce the risk of infection among its employees, staff, and community. These steps have included asking sick employees to stay home, canceling large meetings and staff travel, increasing the use of teleworking among staff, encouraging social distancing, and promoting other important preventative measures in all of our facilities.

Wednesday, March 25, in conjunction with Mayor Victorino’s emergency “work from home and stay at home” order, we will institute a no-visitor policy at all our hospitals and facilities.

No visitors will be permitted, with the exception of Pediatrics and OB, which will be limited to one (1) visitor per patient. Also, all elective surgeries and procedures will be canceled. This also helps to ensure we have the capacity and equipment to care for the most critically ill patients. Patients can expect to be contacted by their doctor’s office with updated information.