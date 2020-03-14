Maui County facilities, community centers to close

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County fields, pools, gyms, and other facilities, including public restrooms will be closed for the next 30 days starting March 14, according to Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.

County community centers will close starting Monday, March 16, 2020.

The public is advised that the temporary closure may be extended, depending on health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus.

“To protect our players and their families, we recommend that our local sports leagues take added precautions and temporarily suspend all league activities until further notice from the County,” Mayor Victorino said. “We are constantly monitoring this virus and will reopen facilities as soon as we believe it is safe for our families, especially our children and kupuna.”

County offices will remain open for regular business.

County beach parks and the Waiehu Golf Course will also remain open, until further notice.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is working with permittees and providing assistance through the temporary closure period. If you have any questions or need assistance, please call its office at 270-7389.

“Although we still have no confirmed cases in Maui County, we want to continue taking proactive measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus within our community,” Mayor Victorino said. “With the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 as a global pandemic, the President declaring a national emergency and the issuing of emergency proclamations from myself and statewide partners, we need to take this issue seriously and I ask the public to do their part to protect our islands.”

General information and resources on COVID-19 (coronavirus) can be found on the County of Maui's website here.