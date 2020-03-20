Maryknoll School to close campus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maryknoll School announced that it will close its campus on March 30.

The school will switch to its Out-of-Classroom Learning plan for its students through April 13.

“We will be assessing the current COVID-19 situation daily, and will make a determination at a later date if our campus closure will need to be extended beyond April 13,” said school officials in a statement.

Monday, March 23 to Wednesday, March 25 will still be used for faculty and staff professional development and training days. Students will not have classes or any academic obligations during this extended spring break period. Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27, were previously scheduled no-school days, in observance of the Prince Kuhio Day holiday.

Spring break for students will continue from March 23 to March 27.