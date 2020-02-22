Manoa town hall meeting includes Coronavirus update

State Senator Brian Taniguchi, State Representative Dale Kobayashi, and City Councilmember Ann Kobayashi are hosting a town hall meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Noelani Elementary School Library, 2655 Woodlawn Drive.

Dr. Bruce Anderson, Ph.D., Director of the State Department of Health, as well as Lt. Governor Josh Green will give an update residents on Coronavirus health protection information and residents will be able to ask their questions.

The Manoa area elected officials will share about legislative issues they are working on.

The meeting is taking place during the State Legislature’s mandatory five-day recess period.