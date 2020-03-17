Macy’s, Inc. temporarily closes stores nationwide due to Coronavirus outbreak

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KHON2) – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Macy’s, Inc. announced Tuesday that it will temporarily close all stores by end of the business day.

The closure will last until March 31. This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

All three Macy’s, Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdales and Bluemercury – will continue to serve customers through its online retail stores and through its mobile apps.