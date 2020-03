The NBA is suspending its season after Wednesday night's games until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus. This comes after the NCAA announced it would limit attendance at championship events because of COVID-19. This impacts Hawaii Pacific University's women's basketball tournament.

HPU's women's basketball team will be hosting the tournament this weekend but their home-court advantage may not be the same. This is the first time HPU will be hosting the NCAA Division 2 tournament for women's basketball. A slam dunk for the school, but not for fans. The games will be held without spectators, but there will be some people allowed to show support.