NEW YORK (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has postponed this summer's Tokyo Games for a year as coronavirus deaths mount around the world and U.S. lawmakers close in on a nearly $2 trillion deal to help cushion the economic damage from the crisis. The IOC acted on the recommendation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, adding the Olympics to a long roster of sports events canceled because of the deadly outbreak.

