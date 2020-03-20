Local musicians keep music alive with virtual concerts amid COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Covid-19 outbreak has devastated the music community, leaving many musicians without work.

With their gigs cancelled, some local artists are adjusting with the times, proving that music never stops.

These artists are utilizing social media to stay connected with their fans through virtual concerts.

During a time where distance is our friend, these innovative means of entertainment prove we’re not alone.

These artists are asking to treat these virtual concerts like the real ones. Some musicians are providing their cash apps accounts so the community can chip in to help.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, these musicians are pledging to keep the music alive.