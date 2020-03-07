Lawmakers discuss what’s next following first Covid-19 case in Hawaii

Hawaii officials confirmed the state’s first COVID-19 case on Friday, March 6.

City and state officials said they knew the day was going to come and now they’re urging residents to remain calm.

“We knew inevitably it was going to come but I think we’ve prepared well enough and even the person was very educated about what to do, he self-isolated basically, he said he hasn’t been in contact with very many people or possible anybody,” said Rep . Gene Ward (R) Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley.

He said now people need to remain vigilant and possibly reconsider how they greet one another.

“Yeah the shoe is dropped here in Hawaii, but now we have to be very vigilant and very alert in terms of shaking hands, no more hugging, watch out do fist bumps, elbow bumps, and my staff taught me the foot bump that’s a new one for me,” he said.

Earlier this week mayor’s from each county signed emergency proclamations.

“I’d like to call it a preparedness proclamation,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “It gives us greater flexibility to respond and it’s a matter of mitigation, it’s not just isolation and quarantine, so like the flu how do we mitigate it and how do we make sure it doesn’t spread? “

The first case in Hawaii comes as tourism numbers start to decline and more visitors opt-out of flying.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he’s been in weekly meetings with the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“We talked about how we had a really strong February so things look good for now but [HTA] said bookings were dropping before our first case and we’re seeing things being canceled so we’re very concerned,” said the mayor. “It’s the No. 1 industry in our state and we want to make sure as we go forward with this if we protect ourselves from it and allow us to not spread as much we can bring an end to it quicker that helps our tourist industry.”

He said Bill 35 is ready to go that would allow the City and County of Honolulu to access rainy day funds if needed. The Bill still needs to be passed by City Council.

“We’ll be able to access are rainy day funds of about $120-milion if necessary,” he said. “Of course we go to the money in each of our departments but should we need further money it gives us flexibility. We may never need it, I hope we don’t but this is part of that whole anticipating this virus and anticipating more people will get sick and having everything in place to respond quickly if we need to.”

House Speaker Scott Saiki said he has a team of about two dozen people representing different industries including construction and tourism as part of his Covid-19 committee which will discuss more in-depth how to handle each sector in the coming weeks.

“One of the main common thoughts from the participants is they want to be prepared, they want the public to be prepared, and they don’t want them to panic,” he said.

Speaker Saiki said the first COVID-19 committee will meet on Thursday morning.