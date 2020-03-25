Kupuna can get help from Kupuna Needs Project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s help for our kupuna and others who are most at-risk.

The Kupuna Needs Project is a service for those 62 years and older as well as immuno-compromised individuals.

Volunteers will help get necessities such as food, toiletries and cleaning supplies delivered to their home.

“We have different care packages available,” said Ryan Fielding of Kupuna Needs Project. “We have toiletries, cleaning supplies, and we also have vitamins and supplements that they might need as well. And the recommendation amount is the amount of what they would pay at the store. We need some sort of funds so we’re able to sustain this project.”

You can call the Kupuna Needs Project at 202-0820.