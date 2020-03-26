KTA stores, pharmacies cut down hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All KTA stores and pharmacies will close earlier in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii, effective March 25.

This will allow the store to restock and give team members the needed rest.

“We want to keep our customers abreast of changes to our hours of operation for stores and pharmacies, to ensure that the community’s needs are met while doing all that is necessary to keep our customers and team members safe and healthy,” said KTA President, Toby Taniguchi.

In addition to reducing hours, KTA stores are implementing policies aimed at helping customers achieve CDC social distancing recommendations, which includes limiting the number of people in the stores at any given time.

Because of supply chain shortages in multiple categories, KTA will also be reducing the number of print advertisements, until supply stabilizes. Meantime, they will continue to offer in-store specials at all locations.

Company officials say that store hours will vary by location: