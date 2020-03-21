KoOlina closes starting Tuesday, March 24

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ko Olina will close to the public starting Tuesday, March 24 due to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

This will include the Four Seasons Resorts, Disney Aulani property, KoOlina Golf Club, KoOlina Marina, resort activities, wedding chapels, lagoon beaches, bathrooms, and parking lots.

