KCC Farmers Market temporarily closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The KCC Farmers Markets will be temporarily closed beginning this Saturday, March 14, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.

Organizers say the decision to temporarily close the KCC Saturday and Leahi Neighborhood Farmers Market (formally known as KCC Tuesday) was not made lightly.

There’s currently no confirmed return date for the KCC Farmers Market or the Leahi Neighborhood Farmers Market is usually held Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The events are held at the Kapiolani Community College campus parking lot.

The University of Hawaii has tentatively scheduled to resume in-person courses on Monday, April 13, 2020, and both markets may be resumed at that time.

Visit hfbf.org for the latest updates.

For more information, please contact Megan Kono, General Manager, HFBF LLC., at (808) 848-2074 or megan@hfbf.org

