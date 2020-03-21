Kawaii Kon 2020 postponed to August, convention to combine with Comic Con Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anime convention Kawaii Kon, which was scheduled to be held on May 15 through May 17, has been postponed, according to the convention’s CEO.

“Instead of holding the kon during a pandemic where it may jeopardize many of our attendees, volunteers, friends, and family’s health, we decided to team up with our sister con and hold Hawaii’s very first super-mega-con-of-superlative-awesomeness,” said the convention’s CEO Faisal Ahmed in a post on the convention’s official Facebook page.

Ahmed confirmed with KHON2 that Kawaii Kon will now be held in August and will be combined with Comic Con Honolulu from August 7 to August 9.

“Not only will there be more guests, vendors, and artists than any other fan event held in Hawaii, we will be using more rooms at the HCC than any show before,” he said.

Kawaii Kon is a convention held at the Hawaii Convention Center that features Japanese anime, manga, and all facets of Japanese culture.

Ahmed says that they are expecting 15,000 people in attendance.