Kawaiahao Church has closed doors to public gatherings for 60 days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Effective immediately, Kawaiahao Church has closed its doors to public gatherings for the next 60 days.

According to the church, the closures extend to Youth Services on Friday evenings, and organized sports events in Kawaiahaʻo Church’s gymnasium.

“We apologize for any inconvenience these closures may cause,” said Kahu Kenneth Makuakane, Senior Pastor at Kawaiahao Church. “However, after prayerful consideration and discussions with our Church Board, we decided this closure would be in the best interest for the health of our Church members and our greater community.”

“We want to find that balance between keeping our members and greater community safe, while also finding ways to worship during this time when we need it most,” said Director of Kawaiahaʻo Church Member Care Services Brickwood Galuteria.

Kahu Kenneth Makuakane will be sharing sermons via Facebook Live, every Sunday at 9 a.m. on Kawaiahao Church’s Facebook page.

