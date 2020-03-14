Kauai County officials: Two Kauai visitors test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai County officials announced that two visitors on Kauai tested positive for coronavirus on March 13.

According to Kauai officials, two adult visitors — one man and one woman — were under investigation. Their test results later returned positive for the virus.

The two are currently in an isolation facility provided by the county, which officials say is away from the general public.

The State Department of Health will continue to monitor the patients.

Hawaii Governor David Ige will host a press conference on this matter on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.

Stay tuned with KHON2 as more information is made available.