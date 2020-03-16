Kamehameha Schools Kapalama will start spring break early amid COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (March 15, 2020) – Kamehameha Schools Kapalama will begin spring break earlier than scheduled in response to the developing COVID-19 situation.

Spring break will now start on Tuesday, March 17. Students are scheduled to return to school on April 6 unless otherwise instructed.

While Monday is a school day, attendance for day students will be voluntary, so their absences tomorrow will be excused. If families decide to send their keiki to school, the schedule will allow for students to connect with their kumu before going on the extended break. Buses and day school meal services will continue on Monday only. Boarding students who are in residence are required to attend classes on Monday.

Distance learning plans will be shared with families through School Messenger no later than Monday at 5 p.m. with further instructions coming directly from their kumu at a later time.

Middle school boarding students will begin returning home on Monday with high school boarding students following. Dorms will remain open, with food service remaining available, until all students return home.

Kamehameha Schools’ Maui and Hawai‘i campuses begin Spring Break on Monday, March 16, through Monday, March 23.

For all KS updates, visit www.ksbe.edu.