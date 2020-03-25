Live Now
Kaiser Permanente not canceling coverage for non-payment through April

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente is trying to ease concerns for its members.

The health insurance provider says it will not terminate health coverage for non-payment through the end of April.

The company will evaluate the situation moving forward.

Kaiser covers about 258,000 residents in Hawaii.

Any member with questions is asked to give them a call at member services at (808) 432-5955.

