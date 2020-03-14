Kahuku High School canceled prom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students got a letter today to give to parents that says the prom for Kahuku High School is canceled.

The school’s website posted a message from Dr. Donna Lindsey:

Aloha KHIS Parents/Guardians, the DOE is following the DOH preventative measure of not exceeding the threshold of 100 people for public events or large gatherings. Regrettably, the Prom is canceled. I sincerely apologize for the late notice and the great inconvenience that this will cause students and families. Mahalo.