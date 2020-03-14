“It hurts because I knew we were gonna win”: UH women’s hoops returns to Oahu after Big West Tournament stoppage

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team returned home on Friday after the Big West basketball tournament was cut short due to coronavirus concerns.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were set to play at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The men had yet to play a game but the Wahine won their first round game on Wednesday in a 72-59 win over Cal State Fullerton.

The ‘Bows end their season 16-14 and were about to play UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals, which were going to take place on Friday. Instead, they were already on Oahu.

"It hurts, cuz I knew we were going to win."



The Rainbow Wahine basketball team had already won game 1 in the Big West tournament when its season was ended due to COVID-19 concerns.@c_shimabuku https://t.co/5uyHt03U4l pic.twitter.com/uxbLlPbRvp — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) March 14, 2020

“It hurts because I knew we were gonna win. That’s why it hurts,” senior guard Julissa Tago said. “We had a little rough patch but we started to play together again. And for me, I was that confident that we were gonna take it all. So it’s tough knowing that was our last game together, but there’s nothing we can do about it. Right now I’m kind of focusing on my next step, like playing pro and stuff.”