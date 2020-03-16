Iolani School suspends on-campus academic operations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iolani School has announced that the decision to immediately suspend on-campus academic operations as of March 16 until further notice, school officials said.

“This announcement means we are suspending on-campus academic operations on Monday, March 16, four days in advance of our scheduled spring break, which begins on Friday, March 20 and ends on Friday, March 27. In this coming week, our online distance learning plan will begin. Spring break will then continue as planned with distance-based academic operations resuming on Monday, March 30,” said Dr. Timothy Contrell, who is the head of Iolani School.

Contrell says that Summer Programs are stills scheduled to take place as are full operations for the next school year.

“We are confident this is the right decision for our students, families, and community.”

See the school’s website for further updates: https://www.iolani.org/coronavirus.