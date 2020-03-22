Hundreds turn out for Kakaako COVID-19 drive-thru test site

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of Oahu residents waited in line for hours in Kakaako in hopes of being tested for the coronavirus. The free drive-thru COVID-19 test site opened at 8 am.

Doctor Scott Miscovich said only about 25% of the people who showed up were allowed to be tested. That’s around 400 people who met the criteria to be tested.

To be screened, people had to be showing symptoms like a dry cough, fever or upper respiratory symptoms.

“If your viral load is low, you’re going to get a negative, and we feel were giving you a false sense of security,” said Dr. Ka’ohimanu Dang Akiona about why they aren’t able to test those who don’t show symptoms.

In addition to showing symptoms, to be tested you must also have recently returned from a trip, work in the health care profession or in a high traffic tourism industry.

Some people waited in line for two hours only to be turned away.

Dr. Ka’ohimanu Dang Akiona has a message for the Hawaii community.

“Please be patient with us because they’re really trying their best, and at risk of their own health, they’re willing to help.”