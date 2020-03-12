HPU’s NCAA tournament will have limited audience due to virus concerns

The NBA is suspending its season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus. This comes after the NCAA announced it would limit attendance at championship events because of COVID-19. This impacts Hawaii Pacific University’s women’s basketball tournament.

HPU’s women’s basketball team will be hosting the tournament this weekend but their home-court advantage may not be the same. This is the first time HPU will be hosting the NCAA Division 2 tournament for women’s basketball. A slam dunk for the school, but not for fans. The games will be held without spectators, but there will be some people allowed to show support.

“The NCAA has asked, they will have a limited amount of fans. It will be a limited amount and allowing the teams, the travel teams, which are 20 athletes and coaches, each of them will be allowed 6 passes to come to the tournament,” said HPU Executive Director of Athletics Sam Moku. “It will be a lot different than having everyone here and not having the limitations it will affect the mood in the gym.”

Moku says traveling for sporting events could be impacted if cases of the virus escalate. It’s already taking place at the high school level according to OIA football coordinator Harold Tanaka.

“We just got an email from the department,” said Tanaka, “from tomorrow no out of state travel any of the athletic teams or any band or club travel, so we have to stand by that,” he said.

Tanaka said fans are still allowed to their games for now, but you might notice a slight change at the end.

“We are still okay to shake hands. We are going to monitor the situation but there will be a few schools that will not shake hands,” said Tanaka.