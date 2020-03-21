How you can adjust to the changes being made in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The week has brought many changes and actions taken in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Officials continue to stress social distancing, but don’t forget to take care of yourself too.

The State Health Department has some suggestions on how you can keep busy and keeping your mind at ease.

Officials say that you can remain active and go outdoors while still complying with social distancing directives.

Although all of Hawaii’s state parks and facilities are now either fully or partially closed, the forest reserves and Na Hele Trail and Access Program trails remain open at this time.

As for meals, while you can’t dine-in as that option is suspended at this time, many eateries are offering their menus or special promotions for drive-thru, take out, pick-up or delivery.

While public libraries are closed, Hawaii’s state public libraries are always open online at librarieshawaii.org with online resources available 24/7.

Available for those with a Hawaii library card, the online collection is free and includes a variety of eBooks, eAudioBooks, digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, classes and language learning, and more.

Also, don’t forget to stay connected with kūpuna or loved ones in retirement or care homes virtually, by phone, tablet or computer.