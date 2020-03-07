How to prevent spreading coronavirus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cleaning and disinfecting surfaces is key when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

It may sound simple, but the CDC has specific instructions when it comes to disinfecting common areas. Doing so, can reduce the risk of being exposed to things like the flu or coronavirus, according to the website.

However, there is a difference between cleaning and disinfecting.

Cleaning removes germs and dirt. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces or objects.

The CDC suggests using an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered disinfected to fight against the coronavirus. For the full list of products that may be effective against COVID-19, click here.

It’s important though to read the instructions for each product to be effective.

For instance, some disinfectant wipes require the user to wipe a surface long enough for it to stay wet for four minutes.

The CDC recommends wiping down surfaces at work like doorknobs, keyboards, desk and phones daily. It also suggests disinfecting areas at home like light switches, handles and sinks.

The most important step is to wash your hands thoroughly and often. The CDC says to wash your hands for 20 seconds or the equivalent of singing happy birthday twice.