How much are people in the US spending because of the coronavirus?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public health concerns regarding the coronavirus has sparked many to stockpile at stores.

According to a LendingTree Study, American citizens are spending an average of $178.44 on supplies.

The student surveyed over 1,000 people in the United States to understand how they are preparing for self-quarantine.

The study shows that 68 percent of shoppers bought supplies because of the outbreak. The most popular items purchased were cleaning supplies (77%), food (69%), and paper products such as toilet paper (68%).

The study says that Millenials spent the most on supplies at around $195.23. Those people are most likely to purchase necessities like water and medication, as well as entertainment. Those who are a part of the Baby Boomer generation, spent the least at around $150.88. The study says that they are most likely to purchase paper products.

