Honolulu Festival cancels Nagaoka fireworks show

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The coronavirus is also having an impact on the upcoming Nagaoka fireworks show.

The Honolulu Festival Foundation is canceling it because the technicians from Japan do not want to travel abroad.

The show off Waikiki is the traditional closing of the annual Honolulu Festival.

The fireworks show was scheduled for Sunday, March 8.

