Honolulu airport to receive flights from China; Lt. Governor answers questions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concern rose when officials announced that Honolulu’s international airport has been listed as one of the seven airports that will receive flights from China.

Beginning Sunday, the U.S. will also begin funneling all flights to the U.S. from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.

The United States on Friday declared a public health emergency and announced significant entry restrictions because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a troublesome sign that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency. The death toll stood at 213, including 43 new fatalities, all in China.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green spoke with KHON2 and provided some insight about how Daniel K. Inouye International will receive flights from China.