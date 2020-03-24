Historic Olympic surfing debut delayed for Hawaii’s best

With the International Olympic Committee’s announcement on Tuesday that the 2020 Summer Games would be postponed, a major part of the fallout is the delaying of surfings debut.

This is just one of many major sports affects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Surfing was to make its long-awaited first appearance as an Olympic sport in Tokyo this year.

Hawaii’s headliners set to compete were two of the best in the world, defending WSL world champion Carissa Moore, from Honolulu, and John John Florence, a Haleiwa surfer who has two world titles to his name.

Both Moore and Florence qualified for the Tokyo Games late in the WSL’s Championship Tour season.

No word yet on if surfers will have to re-qualify for the delayed games (likely to be played in the summer of 2021.)

The Olympics were originally scheduled to run from July 24th – August 9th. The surfing competition was to be held 40 miles outside of Tokyo with a waiting period of 16 days. 20 surfers of each sex would compete for Olympic gold, with competition completing in a span of just two days.

Moore announced following the WSL Championship Tour season that she would be taking the 2020 season off from the CT, but would still compete in the Tokyo Summer Games.