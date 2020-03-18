Hilton temporarily suspending Friday night fireworks

The Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is temporarily suspending their weekly Friday night fireworks starting on March 20. This is in response to the directive by the State of Hawaii and recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid the transmission of coronavirus.

“The weekly fireworks have been a tradition in Waikiki for more than 30 years; however, the wellbeing of our visitors, team members and community is our top priority,” said Debi Bishop, managing director, Hilton Hawaiian Village. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely to determine the best course of action for an eventual restart of the fireworks show.”