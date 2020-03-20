HIDOE employees to begin remote work March 19, schools to close March 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) will close its offices except for essential functions effective Thursday, March 19.

Schools will close March 30 following the extension of spring break. Students are anticipated to return to school on April 7.

Employee return dates will be staggered.

April 3: Custodians, principals and administrators return to work

April 4-5 (weekend): Custodians continue deep cleaning campuses

April 6: Teachers return to work to prepare classrooms

April 7: Students return to school

During the extended closure, HIDOE will continue to provide student meals, including providing grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at select schools to children 18 years and under at the following days and times:

Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. for breakfast.

Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for lunch.

Note: Meals will not be served on Thursday, March 26 in observance of Prince Kuhio Day. Some schools may start serving meals later in the week.

The breakfast and lunch program will reopen on Monday, March 23.

A list of the 39 pick-up sites is available here. The locations were selected based on criteria including a high number of students eligible for the Free and Reduced-Price Lunch Program and geography. HIDOE is monitoring the situation and may add additional sites if necessary.

HIDOE employees will be working remotely and those who need to perform duties at a campus or office during this period will be limited to those tasks before returning to their telework arrangement.

The Department canceled or postponed events involving large groups.

Graduation ceremonies, which are normally held in mid-to-late May, have not yet been modified. However, officials say that any necessary scheduling changes will be announced.

Employees will continue to get paid during the extended school closure.

This post will be updated as announcements are made.