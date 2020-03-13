HHSAA to suspend play from March 16 to April 13

This story has been updated to reflect that the HHSAA as a whole is suspending play from March 16 to April 13.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Instead of cancelling its season, the Hawaii High School Sports Association has suspended play for its high school sports teams from March 16 to April 13.

The HHSAA, in conjunction with its member leagues — the ILH, OIA, MIL, BIIF and KIF — announced that on Monday, all competition will be suspended.

For Saturday, a full slate of baseball, boys volleyball and softball games, among others, are scheduled.

