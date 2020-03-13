Here’s a list of what has been locally impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concern over global pandemic COVID-19 are impacting events, locations and even schools in the state of Hawaii.
What is canceled
- 26th Annual Honolulu Festival
- 12th annual Art at the Capitol was supposed to be held on Friday, April 3
- 2020 Merrie Monarch Festival was supposed to take place on April 12-18
- Waikiki Aquarium’s 116th birthday celebration was scheduled for March 21
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Salt at Our Kakaako
- Mayor’s Track Meet on Kauai
- All private parties, community events, camping, indoor sporting events, and any gatherings of more than 100 people (including private parties) on/or in any Kauai County facility will be canceled beginning March 16 for up to 60 days
- John Prine Concert at Blaisdell Concert Hall
What is postponed
- The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture (FESTPAC)
- Mariah Carey announced on March 3 that her concert at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on March 10 will be postponed to Saturday, November 28.
- 28th Annual Filipino Fiesta
- 8th Annual Flores de Mayo
- Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Kai Street Fest
- 3rd Annual Noodle Fest has been postponed to Summer 2020
- Prince Kuhio Parade and Hoolaulea
- Annual Education Week at the Hawaii State Capitol
- 2020 Hapalua, Hawaii’s Half Marathon
- Kapuuola Hula Festival
- TLC Hawaii Concert, according to the group they are looking forward to a future concert date in 2021
What is suspended
- All Spring 2020 semester University of Hawaii athletic events
- Kamehameha Schools’ Song Contest
- Lanakila Pacific is suspending all group recreational services of its Lanakila Kupuna Wellness Centers at all three locations: Wahiawa District Park, Waianae District Park and West Loch Village — beginning March 16
What is closed
- John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), Willed Body Memorial Service on April 4, 2020
- Hawaii State Capitol Public Access Room will be closed until March 18
How COVID-19 concerns have impacted schools in Hawaii
- The University of Hawaii will transition to online classes, which will be effective starting on Monday, March 23.
- Chaminade University will transition to online classes on March 30, classes will be taught using a distance format for two weeks through April 10.
- Iolani School announced the cancellation of school-related travel
- Mid-Pacific School has extended their Spring Break to March 30 to prepare for the possibility of offering remote delivery of education courses in the elementary, middle and high schools
- Punahou School has suspended “all school-related travel to and from Level 2 and Level 3 countries until the CDC lowers its travel advisory to Level 2. All programs related to Level 2 and Level 3 countries are also suspended until the CDC lowers its travel advisory to Level 1. This includes summer school enrollment and campus visits by visitors from these countries,” the school said in a statement.
The State Health Department released information and guidelines for schools and universities to review.
We will continue to add to this list as more occur.