Here’s a list of what has been locally impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concern over global pandemic COVID-19 are impacting events, locations and even schools in the state of Hawaii.

What is canceled

26th Annual Honolulu Festival

12th annual Art at the Capitol was supposed to be held on Friday, April 3

2020 Merrie Monarch Festival was supposed to take place on April 12-18

Waikiki Aquarium’s 116th birthday celebration was scheduled for March 21

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Salt at Our Kakaako

Mayor’s Track Meet on Kauai

All private parties, community events, camping, indoor sporting events, and any gatherings of more than 100 people (including private parties) on/or in any Kauai County facility will be canceled beginning March 16 for up to 60 days

John Prine Concert at Blaisdell Concert Hall

What is postponed

The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture (FESTPAC)

Mariah Carey announced on March 3 that her concert at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on March 10 will be postponed to Saturday, November 28.

28th Annual Filipino Fiesta

8th Annual Flores de Mayo

Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Kai Street Fest

3 rd Annual Noodle Fest has been postponed to Summer 2020

Annual Noodle Fest has been postponed to Summer 2020 Prince Kuhio Parade and Hoolaulea

Annual Education Week at the Hawaii State Capitol

2020 Hapalua, Hawaii’s Half Marathon

Kapuuola Hula Festival

TLC Hawaii Concert, according to the group they are looking forward to a future concert date in 2021

What is suspended

All Spring 2020 semester University of Hawaii athletic events

Kamehameha Schools’ Song Contest

Lanakila Pacific is suspending all group recreational services of its Lanakila Kupuna Wellness Centers at all three locations: Wahiawa District Park, Waianae District Park and West Loch Village — beginning March 16

What is closed

John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), Willed Body Memorial Service on April 4, 2020

Hawaii State Capitol Public Access Room will be closed until March 18

How COVID-19 concerns have impacted schools in Hawaii

The University of Hawaii will transition to online classes, which will be effective starting on Monday, March 23.

Chaminade University will transition to online classes on March 30, classes will be taught using a distance format for two weeks through April 10.

Iolani School announced the cancellation of school-related travel

Mid-Pacific School has extended their Spring Break to March 30 to prepare for the possibility of offering remote delivery of education courses in the elementary, middle and high schools

Punahou School has suspended “all school-related travel to and from Level 2 and Level 3 countries until the CDC lowers its travel advisory to Level 2. All programs related to Level 2 and Level 3 countries are also suspended until the CDC lowers its travel advisory to Level 1. This includes summer school enrollment and campus visits by visitors from these countries,” the school said in a statement.

The State Health Department released information and guidelines for schools and universities to review.

We will continue to add to this list as more occur.