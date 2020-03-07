Health officials tracking down those who made close contact with people aboard Grand Princess

Hawaii’s lieutenant governor wants to track down those who may come into contact with those aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Twenty-one people on the cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus so far, and there could be more. So health officials will have to track down who might have had close contact with infected passengers and crew members.

The Grand Princess made stops on four islands in Hawaii. Nawiliwili on Kauai on February 26th, Honolulu on the following day, Lahaina, Maui next, and then Hilo on the Big Island.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green says it’s likely that more people from the cruise ship will test positive, which in turn increases the possibility that some made contact with people in Hawaii.

“This is one of the possible turning points where we do get individuals that turn positive for coronavirus,” said Green.

The Hawaii Department of Health will now have to track down people who might have made close contact with those from the cruise ship who had the virus.

“We will contact everyone who disembark asking to self quarantine. We will identify close contacts and then follow up with the individuals,” said Dr. Bruce Anderson, state Department of Health director.

Green says he has already had conversations with a leader in the cruise ship industry and wants the state to stop cruise chips from making port calls in Hawaii.

“Hawaii, because we do take a lot of cruise ships in may have to make the hard decision to hit the pause button. I think that people are starting to feel that way,” said Green.

He adds he wants cruise ships to at least have the capability to do their own testing for COVID-19 on board.

“I did caution that having something in place proactively about testing and any further travel until we know that we can minimize any spread is important,” said Green.

As far as the turning away cruise ships, Green says it is ultimately a decision made by the White House.