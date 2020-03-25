HAWAIISTRONG: Short on supplies? Local teacher and plastic company got you covered!

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A teacher and plastic supply company are finding something in common amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

They’re getting creative and using materials they have on hand to help in small ways to keep “Hawaii Strong.”

Min Plastics & Supply, INC. is doing what they can to protect healthcare workers at the front line of the Coronaivrus pandemic.

General Manager, Andrew Min, has rallied up his employees and they’re working non-stop to produce face shields for donation. As of Tuesday morning, 800 face shields are complete and they’ll be deployed to hospitals across Oahu, Hawaii Island and even Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Wrenn Okada, a local teacher was inspired by his mother’s sewing skills and started making face masks for those in need.

The mom and son duo are receiving high demand of requests for the masks.

If you would like to request a free mask you can message Okada on Instagram @