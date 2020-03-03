Hawaiian Airlines temporarily suspends flights to South Korea starting now due to Coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting March 1, Hawaiian Airlines is temporarily halting direct flights to South Korea’s Incheon International Airport.
This is over concerns about the growing Coronavirus outbreak.
The carrier is offering travel waivers to those who booked flights to South Korea.
The temporary suspension runs through April 30 with flights scheduled to resume on May 1.
