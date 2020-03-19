Hawaiian Airlines reduces flight schedule systemwide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is reducing its flight schedule systemwide by nearly 40 percent in April as the state of Hawaii deals with increasing COVID-19 cases and resulting government restrictions and pronouncements impacting travel.

To keep guests informed, Hawaiian launched an updated flight schedule grid with the latest status on affected routes. The carrier’s COVID-19 hub also lists travel waivers that will provide guests flexibility when booking and changing flights, and describes enhance cleaning measures to keep employees and guests safe.

Key changes announced today include:



International

Tahiti : Suspending nonstop service between Honolulu (HNL) and Papeete (PPT) due to new arrival restrictions by the French Polynesian government mirroring recent requirements imposed in Australia and New Zealand. The last HNL-PPT roundtrip will operate on March 21. Service is scheduled to resume in May.



: Suspending nonstop service between Honolulu (HNL) and Papeete (PPT) due to new arrival restrictions by the French Polynesian government mirroring recent requirements imposed in Australia and New Zealand. The last HNL-PPT roundtrip will operate on March 21. Service is scheduled to resume in May. Japan:

-Changing from daily to six weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Osaka’s Kansai Airport (KIX), from April 6-28.



-Changing from four to three weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Fukuoka (FUK), from April 5-June 1.

Domestic