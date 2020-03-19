Hawaii tax department expedites individual refunds; offices closed to walk-ins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state tax department offices are closed to walk-ins but it wants you to know it’s expediting refunds for those who filed their returns.

To date more than 266,000 residents have filed their individual tax returns. 370,000 more returns are expected.

It can take up to 21 days to process it, and you can track the status of your refund online.

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet the state urges you to do it as soon as possible.

Taxes are due by April 15.

Phone service is available through the main call center in Honolulu (808.587.4242) from 7:45AM to 4:30PM, Monday through Friday, excluding regular holidays. Please be patient as we are experiencing high call volumes.

US Postal Service mail is still being processed in a timely manner.

Secure web-messages about your particular case can be transmitted using Hawaii Tax Online. Please do not send your personal tax information by email as the security of the transmission cannot be assured.

DOTAX encourages electronic filing in order to expedite return and refund processing. Form N-11 is available as a FREE, non-logged in service on Hawaii Tax Online.

Free tax return filing assistance is available through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) for qualifying taxpayers. Visit hawaiitaxhelp.org for a list of sites still accepting appointments.

For more information, visit tax.hawaii.gov