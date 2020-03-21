Hawaii soldier tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Army has confirmed a soldier has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The Army said it is a 25th Infantry Division soldier, and that this is the first time a U.S. service member has tested positive for the virus in the state of Hawaii.

The soldier is currently in isolation at their off-base residence.

The soldier traveled to Las Vegas on March 13 and returned to Oahu on March 15.

Upon return, the soldier was placed into command-directed restriction of movement at their off-base residence and became symptomatic the night of March 18. The soldier was tested for COVID-19 on March 19 and determined to be positive on March 20.

Tripler Army Medical Center health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing.

The 25th Inf. Div. and U.S. Army Hawaii have implemented all appropriate control measures to help control the spread of COVID-19 and military installations across Hawaii remain at Health Protection Condition BRAVO as the risk level remains low.

The 25th Inf. Div. and U.S. Army Hawaii encourage all personnel to continue practicing strict proper hygiene procedures as the best way to prevent spreading viruses and protect the force: wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, do not touch your face or eyes with unclean hands, avoid handshaking, practice social distancing, clean all common-use areas and items, use caution when traveling off-installation, and, most importantly, if feeling sick or ill, avoid going to work or school and seek medical treatment for proper diagnosis.